Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Will play Wednesday
Green will make his preseason debut Wednesday against the 76ers, Ronald Tillery of the Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Green was held out of Monday's opener as a coach's decision, but David Fizdale confirmed that Green will be back in the mix Wednesday, and he'll likely draw the start at power forward.
