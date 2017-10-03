Play

Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Will play Wednesday

Green will make his preseason debut Wednesday against the 76ers, Ronald Tillery of the Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Green was held out of Monday's opener as a coach's decision, but David Fizdale confirmed that Green will be back in the mix Wednesday, and he'll likely draw the start at power forward.

