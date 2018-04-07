Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Will remain out Sunday

Green (knee) will remain out for Sunday's game against Detroit.

In a shocking turn of events, the Grizzlies will be without seven regulars Sunday, including Green, who is nursing soreness in both knees. The 27-year-old has already missed the last three games and could be done for the season.

