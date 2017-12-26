Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Will remain out Tuesday

Green (knee) will remain out Tuesday agains the Suns.

A sore knee kept Green out of Saturday's win over the Clippers, and he'll remain sidelined Tuesday, meaning Chandler Parsons will likely be in line for another start at power forward, with Jarrell Martin and James Ennis in line for increased minutes off the bench. The Grizzlies play again Wednesday in Los Angeles against the Lakers, and Green should be considered questionable for that contest.