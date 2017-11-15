Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Will start, play about 18 minutes

Green will draw the start during Wednesday's game against the Pacers and play about 18 minutes, Ronald Tillery of the Commercial Appeal reports.

As expected, Green will enter the starting five and play limited minutes. He's been sidelined with an ankle injury since he suffered it four minutes into the team's season opener. Due to his projected workload Wednesday, he makes for a risky DFS play.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories