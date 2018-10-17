Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Will start season opener

Green will start at power forward for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Pacers.

After the Grizzlies selected Jaren Jackson with the fourth overall pick in this year's draft, Green's starting spot appeared to be in jeopardy. However, Green is officially getting the call to work with the top unit in the opener, so it appears he's held off the high-upside rookie for the time being. That could certainly change as the season moves forward though, so it will be a position to keep an eye on for now.