Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Wins starting role at power forward

Green will start at power forward in the Grizzlies' season opener Wednesday against the Pelicans, Rob Fischer of Fox Sports Southeast reports.

After his contract situation was resolved in late September and he returned to the Grizzlies on a two-year, $17 million pact, Green's standing with the top unit was never in much question, especially after Zach Randolph reunited with former Memphis head coach Dave Joerger in Sacramento this summer. With Randolph out of the picture, Green's top challengers for minutes at power forward will likely be Chandler Parsons, Jarell Martin and Ivan Rabb, but health issues have limited the effectiveness of the former two players the last two seasons, while the rookie Rabb's inexperience could hurt his case for playing meaningful minutes right away. With that in mind, Green could take on an even more sizable workload in 2017-18 after averaging 8.9 points and 7.1 rebounds in 27.3 minutes per game -- all career highs -- last season.