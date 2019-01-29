Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Won't play vs. Nuggets
Green (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Denver.
Green is set to miss Monday's contest due to knee soreness after being given a questionable tag earlier in the day. Given the nature of the issue, he shouldn't be sidelined for long and will have a chance to return Wednesday in Minnesota. With Green out of the mix, Javon Carter and Bruno Caboclo could see more playing time off the bench.
