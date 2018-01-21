Grizzlies' JaMychal Green: Won't return Saturday
Green suffered a right ankle injury and will not return to Saturday's game against the Pelicans.
Green suffered the injury in the third quarter and was subsequently ruled out after being evaluated in the locker room. The severity of the injury remains unclear at this point, but more should be known in the coming days as he's further evaluated. Consider him questionable for Monday's game against the 76ers; if he's unable to play, Jarell Martin would likely pick up the start in his place. Green recorded eight points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 16 rebounds and one steal before injuring himself Saturday.
