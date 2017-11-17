Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Assigned to Memphis Hustle

Martin was assigned to the G-League on Friday.

The LSU product was a key component of the Grizzlies' rotation through the first month of the season, but with the roster now mostly healthy, Martin will join the Memphis Hustle, where he'll have an opportunity to see regular minutes. In Wednesday's loss to the Pacers, Martin saw his first DNP-CD of the season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories