Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Available Friday vs. Clippers
Martin (knee, ankle) has been cleared to play during Friday's contest against the Clippers.
Martin missed Wednesday's contest against the Spurs as a result of his injuries, though they have apparently cleared up enough for him to take the floor Friday. With JaMychal Green (ankle) and Chandler Parsons (knee) out, Martin will likely see extended run.
