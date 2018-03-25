Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Blocks four shots in loss
Martin tallied 10 points (5-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, four blocks, two assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's 100-93 loss to the Lakers.
Martin blocked a season-high four shots while also recording his second double-double of the season. Martin has been a nice surprise for the Grizzlies, especially over the past few weeks. In what is their worst season in what seems like forever, the team is getting a look at all their developmental players and this has afforded Martin with an opportunity to play some more minutes. He is still not a must-own in standard leagues but could be worth a flier as it appears he is at least going to get minutes on a regular basis.
