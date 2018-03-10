Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Cleared to play Friday

Martin (knee) will play during Friday's contest against the Jazz.

Martin came into the contest questionable after missing the past two games with a sore right knee, but has apparently improved enough to take the floor. Over the past nine games, he's averaging 11.7 points, 6.3 boards and 2.1 assists in 30.7 minutes.

