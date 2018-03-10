Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Cleared to play Friday
Martin (knee) will play during Friday's contest against the Jazz.
Martin came into the contest questionable after missing the past two games with a sore right knee, but has apparently improved enough to take the floor. Over the past nine games, he's averaging 11.7 points, 6.3 boards and 2.1 assists in 30.7 minutes.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Questionable for Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Out Wednesday vs. Bulls•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Questionable Wednesday vs. Chicago•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Will sit out Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Probable vs. Spurs•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Double-doubles in loss•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...