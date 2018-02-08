Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Disappointing in starting role

Martin totaled six points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 92-88 loss to Utah.

Martin shifted into the starting lineup to counter the size of the Jazz but had minimal impact on the game. Martin has shown glimpses of value across the season but fails to produce on a regular basis. The Grizzlies are rumored to be making some moves before the deadline but this is looking less likely by the minute, and Martin should remain on the waiver wire in most formats.