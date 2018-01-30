Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Dishes career-high three dimes in Monday's win

Martin managed nine points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, three blocks, and two steals in 34 minutes during Monday's 120-109 win over the Suns.

Martin was solid once again as the starting power forward, contributing in every category except threes while dishing out a career high in assists. With regular starter JaMychal Green (ankle) missing his fourth consecutive contest, Martin continued to receive extra opportunities. Moreover, Chandler Parsons (knee) has missed 14 straight as well. Green is expected to return in the near future, while the timeline for Parsons is less clear. For as long as Green remains sidelined, Martin is a sneaky fantasy option, especially in daily leagues.