Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Done for season with ankle injury
Martin (ankle) will miss the remainder of the season with a left ankle sprain, Michael Wallace of Grind City Media reports.
Martin suffered what the team is calling a serious ankle sprain in Wednesday's loss to the Pelicans, and he'll be held out of the Grizzlies' remaining four contests. In order to fill his roster spot, Memphis will sign Omari Johnson from the Memphis Hustle of the G League.
