Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Double-digit boards in blowout loss

Martin turned in nine points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist across 25 minutes in Sunday's 110-92 loss to the Thunder.

The young big man's rebound total was second only to position mate JaMychal Green's on the night and also represented a season high. Martin has seen a fairly consistent allotment of minutes on the second unit, but his shot attempts -- and by extension, his scoring --have fluctuated pretty significantly as well. Despite his inconsistencies, Martin remains an option for those in deeper formats who are looking for some end-of-roster help in points and rebounds.