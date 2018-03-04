Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Double-doubles in loss
Martin recorded 19 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes during Saturday's 107-100 loss to Orlando.
Martin delivered his first double-double of the season, seeing some additional minutes with Marc Gasol resting. Martin has now scored in double-figures in three consecutive games while also chipping in with some other stats. He is not flashy by any means but given the current situation in Memphis, he is worth a look in deeper leagues and if he can continue to see 30 minutes on a regular basis, standard league owners should stay tuned.
