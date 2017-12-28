Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Draws start Wednesday
Martin will start at power forward Wednesday against the Lakers.
Martin will step into the starting five for Wednesday's tilt with JaMychal Green (knee) and Brandan Wright (quad) both unavailable. He's coming off one of his best games of the season, as he posted 10 points, six rebounds, one block and one steal across 27 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Suns. In 12 starts this season, Martin is averaging 5.3 points and 4.2 rebounds across 20.9 minutes.
