Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Efficient line in Monday's loss
Martin collected 16 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists, four rebounds, and one block in 29 minutes during Monday's 121-103 loss to the Bucks.
Martin started alongside JaMychal Green and Marc Gasol as the Grizzlies went big once again, moving Ben McLemore to the bench. McLemore and Martin both delivered efficient stat lines, though it wasn't enough to help the team end a now 18-game losing streak. Martin will likely remain part of the starting five for Thursday's bout with the Bulls, though the third-year forward was listed as questionable with a foot injury entering Monday's matchup.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Will start Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Will play Monday vs. Bucks•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Questionable for Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Scores 13 in 17th straight loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Scores 13 points in Friday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...