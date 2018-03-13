Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Efficient line in Monday's loss

Martin collected 16 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists, four rebounds, and one block in 29 minutes during Monday's 121-103 loss to the Bucks.

Martin started alongside JaMychal Green and Marc Gasol as the Grizzlies went big once again, moving Ben McLemore to the bench. McLemore and Martin both delivered efficient stat lines, though it wasn't enough to help the team end a now 18-game losing streak. Martin will likely remain part of the starting five for Thursday's bout with the Bulls, though the third-year forward was listed as questionable with a foot injury entering Monday's matchup.