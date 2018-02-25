Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Fails to capitalize on Saturday's start
Martin scored four points (1-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding three rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 32 minutes during Saturday's 115-89 loss to the Heat.
He got the start at small forward with Tyreke Evans (ribs) sidelined and Dillon Brooks shifting to shooting guard, but Martin did little to justify the increased responsibility. The third-year player has scored in double digits just twice in eight February games, and if Evans' injury proves to be serious, Martin could actually see his court time dwindle as the Grizzlies look for more offense in that lineup spot.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Starting at small forward Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Scores 17 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Double-digit boards in blowout loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Disappointing in starting role•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Starting at small forward Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Moves back to bench•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...