Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Fails to capitalize on Saturday's start

Martin scored four points (1-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding three rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 32 minutes during Saturday's 115-89 loss to the Heat.

He got the start at small forward with Tyreke Evans (ribs) sidelined and Dillon Brooks shifting to shooting guard, but Martin did little to justify the increased responsibility. The third-year player has scored in double digits just twice in eight February games, and if Evans' injury proves to be serious, Martin could actually see his court time dwindle as the Grizzlies look for more offense in that lineup spot.