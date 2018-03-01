Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Fills up box score during Wednesday's loss

Martin compiled 16 points (5-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 110-102 loss to the Suns.

Martin returned to a reserve role but started alongside Marc Gasol and JaMychal Green to begin the second half. He has now earned at least 30 minutes in five of the last seven tilts, plus the 23-year-old forward matched career highs in assists and made threes, the former of which he just set in Monday's loss to the Celtics. Moreover, Martin has been among the few bright spots for the struggling Grizzlies, and he's a good bet to see ample minutes for the remainder of the year thanks to his size, youth, athleticism, and intriguing offensive skillset.