Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Fine third season

Martin averaged 7.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 73 games played with Memphis during the 2017-18 NBA season.

Martin established career highs in almost every statistical category in what was his best season of his young three-year career. The former first-round pick from LSU is set to make around $2.4 million next year as he enters his final year of his four-year contract signed back in July of 2015.