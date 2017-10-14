Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Finishes strong preseason with 20 points Friday
Martin collected 20 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 21 minutes in Friday's 142-101 win over the Pelicans.
He enters the regular season as the third power forward on the depth chart, but may see more time than that designation warrants after another strong outing to close the preseason. He came into the preseason hanging on to the roster by a thread, but he certainly has locked down a roster spot and it will be interesting to see what type of minutes he earns when the regular season opens up on Wednesday against the Pelicans again.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Strong performance in preseason opener•
-
Jarell Martin: Will be dropped from Memphis roster•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Recalled from D-League•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Sent to D-League•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Back from D-League•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Assigned to D-League•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...