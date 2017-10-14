Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Finishes strong preseason with 20 points Friday

Martin collected 20 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 21 minutes in Friday's 142-101 win over the Pelicans.

He enters the regular season as the third power forward on the depth chart, but may see more time than that designation warrants after another strong outing to close the preseason. He came into the preseason hanging on to the roster by a thread, but he certainly has locked down a roster spot and it will be interesting to see what type of minutes he earns when the regular season opens up on Wednesday against the Pelicans again.