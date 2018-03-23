Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Flirts with double-double in loss Thursday

Martin produced 12 points (5-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), and eight rebounds across 32 minutes in Thursday's 140-79 loss to the Hornets.

Martin started with Gasol out Thursday night, and was one of the bright spots in an ugly loss. He shot extremely poorly from the floor, needing 15 shots for just 12 points, but he was one of only three Grizzlies players to reach the double-digit threshold. He will continue to be in a rotation at big man going forward, but could see more minutes in what should be deemed a lost season.