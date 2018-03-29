Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Grabs career-high 14 boards in Wednesday's win

Martin accumulated seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, and two assists in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 108-103 win over the Trail Blazers.

Martin finished with a career high in rebounding, and he has hauled in double-digit boards in five of his last 19 appearances after failing to do so once through his first 51 appearances this season. The third-year forward continues to enjoy a prominent role for the Grizzlies as they look to develop their younger players.