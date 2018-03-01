Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Headed back to bench Wednesday

Martin will shift to a bench role for Wednesday's game against the Suns.

Martin has started the last two games for the Grizzlies, but it appears coach J.B. Bickertaff will be going with a smaller lineup Wednesday in what is likely a matchup-based decision. Ben McLemore will take a spot in the starting five as a result, while Martin is delegated to the bench. After logging 34 and 32 minutes, respectively, over the last two contests, Martin could see his playing time fall a bit with the demotion.