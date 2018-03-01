Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Headed back to bench Wednesday
Martin will shift to a bench role for Wednesday's game against the Suns.
Martin has started the last two games for the Grizzlies, but it appears coach J.B. Bickertaff will be going with a smaller lineup Wednesday in what is likely a matchup-based decision. Ben McLemore will take a spot in the starting five as a result, while Martin is delegated to the bench. After logging 34 and 32 minutes, respectively, over the last two contests, Martin could see his playing time fall a bit with the demotion.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Fails to capitalize on Saturday's start•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Starting at small forward Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Scores 17 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Double-digit boards in blowout loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Disappointing in starting role•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Starting at small forward Wednesday•
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...