Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Leads bench with 11-point tally

Martin supplied 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two assists, one rebound, two steals and one block across 24 minutes in Sunday's 114-96 win over the Kings.

The backup forward continues to be productive off the bench, with Sunday's effort marking his third with double-digit points in the last four games. Martin has shot extremely well over that span, posting success rates between 50.0 and 80.0 percent. The recent surge is notable in that Martin had generated just three double-digit scoring tallies in the 31 games prior to the current stretch.