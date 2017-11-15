Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Likely bound for bench role
Martin is expected to move into a reserve role for Wednesday's game against the Pacers with JaMychal Green (ankle) set to return from a 12-game absence, Ronald Tillery of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Martin started all 12 games at power forward while Green was sidelined, averaging 5.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 20.8 minutes per contest. The third-year big man's playing time will only fall from here now that Green is healthy again, thereby eliminating most of Martin's minimal fantasy value.
