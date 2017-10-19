Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Likely to start at power forward
Head coach Dave Fizdale said Thursday that he'll likely start Martin at power forward in JaMychal Green's (ankle) absence, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.
Green was ruled out for 3-to-4 weeks after suffering a high ankle sprain in Wednesday's season opener against the Pelicans, so Martin will fill that void in the starting lineup over that time. Martin is coming off an impressive preseason and has a very similar skill set as Green, so the move shouldn't change the Grizzlies' game plan that much. Chandler Parsons will likely see an extended role off the bench in Green's absence when Memphis decides to go with a smaller lineup.
