Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Moves back to bench
Martin will head to the bench for Sunday's game against the Raptors.
Though JaMychal Green (ankle) was cleared to return in the Grizzlies' most-recent game Thursday against the Pistons following a five-game absence, Martin still garnered his fourth consecutive start at power forward. However, with Green incurring no injury setbacks in his 20 minutes off the bench Thursday, he'll be given the green light to take back his normal starting role, resulting in Martin heading back to the second unit. Expect Martin's fantasy value to take a hit with the move, as the third-year big man is averaging 5.5 points (on 43.4 percent shooting from the field) and 3.0 rebounds in 17.0 minutes per game as a reserve this season.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Dishes career-high three dimes in Monday's win•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Plays well in return from injury•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Starting Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Available Friday vs. Clippers•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Questionable for Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Out Wednesday vs. Spurs•
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.