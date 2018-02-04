Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Moves back to bench

Martin will head to the bench for Sunday's game against the Raptors.

Though JaMychal Green (ankle) was cleared to return in the Grizzlies' most-recent game Thursday against the Pistons following a five-game absence, Martin still garnered his fourth consecutive start at power forward. However, with Green incurring no injury setbacks in his 20 minutes off the bench Thursday, he'll be given the green light to take back his normal starting role, resulting in Martin heading back to the second unit. Expect Martin's fantasy value to take a hit with the move, as the third-year big man is averaging 5.5 points (on 43.4 percent shooting from the field) and 3.0 rebounds in 17.0 minutes per game as a reserve this season.