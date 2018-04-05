Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Out Friday with left ankle injury

Martin is out for Friday's contest against the Kings as a result of a left ankle injury.

It's not exactly clear when Martin picked up the injury, though he played just 22 minutes in the team's most recent game after seeing 30-plus minutes in six straight tilts. As a result of his absence, Ivan Rabb is a strong candidate to see extra run at power forward.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories