Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Out Friday with left ankle injury
Martin is out for Friday's contest against the Kings as a result of a left ankle injury.
It's not exactly clear when Martin picked up the injury, though he played just 22 minutes in the team's most recent game after seeing 30-plus minutes in six straight tilts. As a result of his absence, Ivan Rabb is a strong candidate to see extra run at power forward.
