Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Out Wednesday vs. Bulls

Martin (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Grizzlies sideline reporter Rob Fischer reports.

Martin continues to deal with some soreness in his right knee and will now miss a second straight game because of it. The fact that it's listed as just soreness is encouraging it won't keep Martin out for an extended period, though the Grizzlies haven't provided any sort of of timetable for a return and his next shot to play will come on Friday against the Jazz. With both Martin and Chandler Parsons (personal) sidelined, Ivan Rabb and Deyonta Davis could see added work off the bench Wednesday behind JaMychal Green at power forward.