Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Out Wednesday vs. Spurs
Martin (knee, ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Peter Edmiston of the Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Martin played through a hand injury Monday, but with both a knee and ankle injury popping up following that contest, the Grizzlies will give him some much-needed time off to get back to full strength. With Martin, Chandler Parsons (knee) and JaMychal Green (ankle) all sidelined Wednesday, the likes of Ivan Rabb, Brandan Wright and Deyonta Davis should all help cover the minutes at power forward.
