Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Plays well in return from injury
Martin finished with 17 points (8-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes during Friday's 109-100 loss to the Clippers.
Martin was questionable heading into the game but played and started as expected. He has now scored in double-figures in five of his last six games as he continues to see additional run with JaMychal Green (ankle) on the sidelines. Green still has no timetable for his return and the Grizzlies are in no rush to get him back giving Martin some deeper league value.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Starting Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Available Friday vs. Clippers•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Questionable for Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Out Wednesday vs. Spurs•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Questionable Wednesday vs. Spurs•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Provides inside presence in start•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...