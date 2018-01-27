Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Plays well in return from injury

Martin finished with 17 points (8-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes during Friday's 109-100 loss to the Clippers.

Martin was questionable heading into the game but played and started as expected. He has now scored in double-figures in five of his last six games as he continues to see additional run with JaMychal Green (ankle) on the sidelines. Green still has no timetable for his return and the Grizzlies are in no rush to get him back giving Martin some deeper league value.