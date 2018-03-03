Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Posts 18 points in start
Martin recorded 18 points (8-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, an assist and a steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 108-102 loss to the Nuggets.
Martin started for JaMychal Green (illness) on Friday band he'll likely be called on again to contribute in the frontcourt on Saturday due to Marc Gasol's rest day. It's unclear whether Green will return on Saturday, but Martin might end up as their only reliable presence in the frontcourt if Green sits. This should give Martin more minutes and looks to be an attractive DFS value play on Saturday.
