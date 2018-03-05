Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Probable vs. Spurs

Martin is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Spurs due to a knee injury.

Martin likely suffered the injury at some point during Saturday's game against the Magic after he played 34 minutes, but it doesn't look like the ailment will cost him any time. With Marc Gasol and Deyonta Davis both questionable Monday with ankle injuries, Martin could once again be in line for a large minutes load in San Antonio.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories