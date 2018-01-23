Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Provides inside presence in start
Martin scored 12 points (3-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT) to go along with eight rebounds, two steals and one assist across 32 minutes during Mondays 105-101 win over the 76ers.
Martin shook off a hand injury and started with JaMychal Green (ankle) on the sidelines, tying his second-highest rebounding total of the season. He played more minutes than every player not named Marc Gasol or Tyreke Evans and seems to have earned a long enough leash when he's needed to play a larger role. Green's injury isn't believed to be serious, but Martin could benefit from another game or two with the starting five.
