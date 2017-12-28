Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Puts up 20 in spot start
Martin posted 20 points (8-10 FG, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and two blocked shots in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 109-99 win over the Lakers.
With JyMychal Green (knee) sidelined, Martin drew the start at forward and took full advantage of the opportunity. The former LSU standout has seen his minutes increase gradually during his three-year stint with the Grizzlies when he wasn't toiling away in the D-League, where he often found himself last season. Green is expected to return on Saturday against the Warriors, sending Martin back to the bench and ending any fantasy viability for the time being.
