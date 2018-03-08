Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Questionable for Friday
Martin (knee) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Jazz.
Martin has missed the last two games with a sore right knee and will remain on the injury report with a questionable designation heading into Friday's contest. Look for him to test out the knee during morning shootaround, and potentially pregame warmups, before a final decision is made on his availability. If Martin were to be cleared, he could see a few extra minutes in the frontcourt with Chandler Parsons (rest) sitting out.
