Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Questionable for Friday
Martin (knee, ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers.
Martin was forced to sit out Wednesday's tilt with the Spurs due to injuries to both his left knee and left ankle. The fact that he's been upgraded to questionable ahead of Friday's contest is encouraging, though he'll likely test everything out during the team's morning shootaround before final word on his availability is given. With JaMychal Green (ankle) and Chandler Parsons (knee) ruled out already, Martin would see a hefty workload if cleared and would likely be the favorite to start at power forward.
