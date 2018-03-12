Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Questionable for Monday

Martin (foot) is questionable for Monday's game against the Bucks.

Martin missed two games last week due to sore knee but it now appears as if his right foot is giving him trouble. Look for more updates on his status to come after morning shootaround just before tip. If he is ruled out, expect Chandler Parsons to see increased minutes off the bench.

