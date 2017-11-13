Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Questionable for Monday
Martin is dealing with a knee injury and is questionable for Monday's game against the Bucks, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.
Martin suffered the injury during Saturday's loss to the Rockets, but it's listed as just a tweak and he was able to go through shootaround Monday morning, so it doesn't seem like anything overly serious. He appears to be on track to play Monday, though Martin will likely test the injury out again during pregame warmups before a final decision is made on his availability.
