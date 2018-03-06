Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Questionable Wednesday vs. Chicago

Martin (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's tilt against the Bulls.

Martin missed Monday's tilt against the Spurs as a result of right knee soreness despite initially being listed as probable. The team is less optimistic this time around, listing him as questionable ahead of Wednesday's game. More information regarding his status should emerge following the team's morning shootaround. If he's ultimately ruled out, Chandler Parsons, Ivan Rabb and Deyonta Davis could all see an uptick in workload.