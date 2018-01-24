Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Questionable Wednesday vs. Spurs

Martin (knee, ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Spurs.

It's unclear when Martin suffered the knee and ankle injury, as he logged a start Monday's win over the 76ers, contributing 12 points (3-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT) to go along with eight rebounds, two steals and one assist across 32 minutes. Look for more updates to come after Wednesday's morning shootaround. JaMychal Green (ankle) and Chandler Parsons (knee) have already been ruled out for the contest, so Martin could be in line for another start if he's cleared to play. If not, expect Ivan Rabb and Deyonta Davis to potentially see an increase in minutes.