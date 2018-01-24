Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Questionable Wednesday vs. Spurs
Martin (knee, ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Spurs.
It's unclear when Martin suffered the knee and ankle injury, as he logged a start Monday's win over the 76ers, contributing 12 points (3-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT) to go along with eight rebounds, two steals and one assist across 32 minutes. Look for more updates to come after Wednesday's morning shootaround. JaMychal Green (ankle) and Chandler Parsons (knee) have already been ruled out for the contest, so Martin could be in line for another start if he's cleared to play. If not, expect Ivan Rabb and Deyonta Davis to potentially see an increase in minutes.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Provides inside presence in start•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Will play, start Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Questionable with hand injury•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Scores 17 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Leads bench with 11-point tally•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Puts up 20 in spot start•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...