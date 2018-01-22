Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Questionable with hand injury

Martin is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the 76ers with a left hand injury.

It's unclear exactly when Martin suffered the hand injury, as he played 35 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Pelicans once JaMychal Green was forced to leave the game with a right ankle injury. With Green already ruled out for Monday's contest, Martin would be in line for a start at power forward if he's healthy.

