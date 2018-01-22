Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Questionable with hand injury
Martin is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the 76ers with a left hand injury.
It's unclear exactly when Martin suffered the hand injury, as he played 35 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Pelicans once JaMychal Green was forced to leave the game with a right ankle injury. With Green already ruled out for Monday's contest, Martin would be in line for a start at power forward if he's healthy.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Scores 17 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Leads bench with 11-point tally•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Puts up 20 in spot start•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Draws start Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Tallies 10 points off bench•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Sent back to G-League•
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...