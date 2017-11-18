Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Recalled from G-League
Martin was recalled from the G-League's Memphis Hustle on Saturday.
With starting power forward JaMychal Green making his return from an ankle injury Wednesday, Martin's role will likely be reduced moving forward. Even in deep leagues, it seems somewhat inadvisable to keep Martin around, since he was averaging just 5.0 points and 4.2 rebounds across 20.8 minutes per game prior to Green's return.
