Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Scores 11 points in Monday's win
Martin supplied 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds, and one assist in 21 minutes during Monday's 98-90 win over the Rockets.
Martin is a big man who looks like a guard on offense. With JaMychal Green (ankle) set to miss several weeks, Martin is doing well in his effort to hold down the starting power forward spot in the short term, posting averages of 9.5 points (on 47.1 percent shooting), 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 steal, 0.5 assists, and 0.5 threes in 25.0 minutes in these last two tilts against elite opponents.
