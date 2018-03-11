Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Scores 13 in 17th straight loss
Martin contributed 13 points (4-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one blocked shot in 30 minutes during Saturday's 114-80 loss to the Mavericks.
With Marc Gasol (rest) out, Martin and JaMychal Green essentially shared the duties underneath the basket in his stead. Green had the better evening overall, but both players failed to make a difference in this blowout. Martin has been an able replacement inside and definitely figures into Memphis' future plans, but it's hard to give any Memphis player a lot of attention from a fantasy standpoint at this juncture.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Scores 13 points in Friday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Questionable for Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Out Wednesday vs. Bulls•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Questionable Wednesday vs. Chicago•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Will sit out Monday•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...