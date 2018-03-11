Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Scores 13 in 17th straight loss

Martin contributed 13 points (4-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one blocked shot in 30 minutes during Saturday's 114-80 loss to the Mavericks.

With Marc Gasol (rest) out, Martin and JaMychal Green essentially shared the duties underneath the basket in his stead. Green had the better evening overall, but both players failed to make a difference in this blowout. Martin has been an able replacement inside and definitely figures into Memphis' future plans, but it's hard to give any Memphis player a lot of attention from a fantasy standpoint at this juncture.