Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Scores 13 points in Friday's loss

Martin tallied 13 points (5-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, and one steal in 30 minutes during Friday's 95-78 loss to the Jazz.

Martin returned to the lineup following a two-game absence with knee soreness. He was noticeably rusty in this one, making only one-third of his field-goal attempts while committing three turnovers. However, he was one of just three Grizzlies to reach double figures in scoring on a night when the whole team seemed to struggle to find a rhythm. As long as Martin is still good to go for Saturday's matchup with the Mavericks, he's worthy of consideration as a cheap option in daily leagues.