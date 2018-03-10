Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Scores 13 points in Friday's loss
Martin tallied 13 points (5-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, and one steal in 30 minutes during Friday's 95-78 loss to the Jazz.
Martin returned to the lineup following a two-game absence with knee soreness. He was noticeably rusty in this one, making only one-third of his field-goal attempts while committing three turnovers. However, he was one of just three Grizzlies to reach double figures in scoring on a night when the whole team seemed to struggle to find a rhythm. As long as Martin is still good to go for Saturday's matchup with the Mavericks, he's worthy of consideration as a cheap option in daily leagues.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Questionable for Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Out Wednesday vs. Bulls•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Questionable Wednesday vs. Chicago•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Will sit out Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Probable vs. Spurs•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...