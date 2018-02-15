Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Scores 17 points in Wednesday's loss

Martin recorded 17 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 121-114 loss to the Thunder.

Martin hit double figures in scoring for the 11th time through 53 appearances this season, and the 10th time in his last 25 games. While JaMychal Green (illness) drew the start, he was limited to 19 minutes while Martin went off. Given that the Grizzlies are not playoff contenders, the younger Martin might be able to carve out a decent role for the final portion of the campaign. Still, Green is the reliable veteran starter, and for now it's tough to envision Martin becoming valuable outside of deeper leagues.